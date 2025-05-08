EQS-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Henkel with sales development in line with expectations while profitability remaining strong

Group sales: around 5.2 billion euros; organic development -1.0 percent

Adhesive Technologies: positive organic sales growth of 1.1 percent with positive volume development despite challenging environment

Consumer Brands: organic sales development of -3.5 percent; volumes impacted

by subdued consumer demand and supply chain challenges

Sale of Retailer Brands business in North America closed – strategic portfolio

optimization program in Consumer Brands concluded Outlook for fiscal 2025 unchanged despite increased volatility in market

environment:

Organic sales growth: 1.5 to 3.5 percent

Adjusted return on sales: 14.0 to 15.5 percent Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS): increase in the low to high single-digit percentage range (at constant exchange rates)

Düsseldorf, May 8, 2025 – Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025, compared to around 5.3 billion euros in the same quarter last year. Organic sales were down -1.0 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. The development was mainly due to the challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, which has significantly increased since the start of the year. This affected both industrial demand and consumer sentiment – particularly in North America. Nevertheless, sales in Adhesive Technologies increased organically supported by a balanced price and volume mix. As expected, sales were below the prior year in Consumer Brands, also due to strong comparables and challenges in the supply chain. ”As stated back in March when we released our full year 2024 figures, sales in the new fiscal year got off to a rather muted start. At the same time, we have continued to achieve strong gross and EBIT margins, plus we have kept working consistently and successfully on implementing our strategic growth agenda. We finished divesting the Retailer Brands business in North America earlier than expected, thus successfully completing the portfolio optimization program in our Consumer Brands business unit that we announced at the start of 2022. This means we can now focus all our attention on growing our branded consumer goods business with innovations featuring technologies that offer relevant added value to consumers,” said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. “Volatility and uncertainty in the global markets have significantly increased since the start of the year. The targets set for the current fiscal year remain unchanged and we continue to expect further organic sales growth and a progressive improvement in earnings in 2025. We continue to expect a stronger second half of the year, with contributions also coming from our innovations, which we will introduce into the market backed by continued investments in our brands. At the same time, we expect strong gross and EBIT margins. The development we've seen in the first three months of the current fiscal year shows that we're on the right track in this regard. This demonstrates that we have a clear and consistently implemented strategy and that we are delivering on our promises.” Sales development by business unit Sales in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 +/- Organic Henkel Group 5,317 5,242 -1.4% -1.0% Adhesive Technologies 2,677 2,715 1.4% 1.1% Consumer Brands 2,605 2,484 -4.6% -3.5% The positive organic sales performance in the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the first quarter was driven primarily by strong growth in the Mobility & Electronics business area. The decline in organic sales in the Consumer Brands business unit was in particular due to subdued consumer sentiment, customer destocking and supply chain challenges. Group sales performance Group sales in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 5,242 million euros; a nominal decrease of

-1.4 percent compared to the prior-year quarter (5,317 million euros). Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales decreased by -1.0 percent. This development was expected and reflects the current challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, which affects both industrial demand and consumer sentiment – particularly in North America. While organic sales performance at Group level was supported by a positive price component, volumes were below the level of the previous year. Acquisitions/

divestments accounted for a 1.1 percent increase in sales. Conversely, foreign exchange effects had a negative impact on sales performance amounting to -1.4 percent. Group sales performance in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 Sales 5,317 5,242 Change versus previous year -5.2% -1.4% Foreign exchange -3.9% -1.4% Adjusted for foreign exchange -1.3% 0.0% Acquisitions/divestments -4.3% 1.1% Organic 3.0% -1.0% Of which price 3.4% 1.4% Of which volume -0.4% -2.4% Organic sales growth in the Europe region amounted to -2.0 percent in the first quarter. In the IMEA region, sales increased organically by 4.6 percent. Organic sales performance was negative in North America at -5.6 percent. In Latin America , organic sales growth was 1.5 percent above that of the prior-year quarter. The Asia-Pacific region achieved organic sales growth of 3.6 percent. Sales performance by region1 in million euros Europe IMEA North America Latin America Asia-

Pacific Corporate Henkel Group Sales January–March 2025 1,989 562 1,429 375 844 43 5,242 Sales January–March 2024 2,023 575 1,478 421 784 35 5,317 Change versus prior-year quarter -1.7% -2.3% -3.4% -10.8% 7.6% – -1.4% Organic -2.0% 4.6% -5.6% 1.5% 3.6% – -1.0% Proportion of

Group sales 2025 38% 11% 27% 7% 16% 1% 100% Proportion of

Group sales 2024 38% 11% 28% 8% 15% 1% 100% 1By location of company. Adhesive Technologies sales performance The Adhesive Technologies business unit generated sales of 2,715 million euros in the first quarter of 2025 , representing a nominal increase of 1.4 percent compared to the prior-year quarter (2,677 million euros). Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/

divestments), sales increased by 1.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Both price and volume showed positive development. Foreign exchange effects reduced sales by

-1.0 percent. Acquisitions/divestments had a positive impact of 1.3 percent. Sales performance Adhesive Technologies in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 Sales 2,677 2,715 Proportion of Group sales 50% 52% Change versus previous year -4.1% 1.4% Foreign exchange -3.8% -1.0% Adjusted for foreign exchange -0.4% 2.4% Acquisitions/divestments -1.7% 1.3% Organic 1.3% 1.1% Of which price 1.0% 0.6% Of which volume 0.3% 0.5% The positive organic sales performance of the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the first quarter was driven primarily by the Mobility & Electronics business area, which achieved strong organic sales growth of 3.1 percent. This growth was driven by the Electronics and Industrials businesses, while the Automotive business declined due to the challenging market environment. At -0.4 percent, organic sales development in the Packaging & Consumer Goods business area was slightly negative overall. The Packaging business exhibited stable development, supported by a further recovery in demand. The Consumer Goods business posted a slight decline compared to the same quarter last year. Organic sales growth in the Craftsmen, Construction & Professional business area rose by 0.4 percent over the same quarter of the previous year. Growth was driven in particular by the Consumers & Craftsmen and Construction businesses, which both generated good growth. Sales development by business area Sales in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 +/- Organic Adhesive Technologies 2,677 2,715 1.4% 1.1% Mobility & Electronics 946 966 2.1% 3.1% Packaging & Consumer Goods 838 804 -4.1% -0.4% Craftsmen, Construction & Professional 893 945 5.9% 0.4% From a regional perspective, the performance of the Adhesive Technologies business unit was mixed overall. In Europe , sales were organically below those in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to the Craftsmen, Construction & Professional business area. In a market environment that was generally challenging, the first quarter saw the North America region record declining sales, due primarily to developments in the Mobility & Electronics and Packaging & Consumer Goods business areas. The IMEA region posted very strong organic sales growth, driven in particular by a double-digit organic sales increase in the Craftsmen, Construction & Professional business area. The Latin America region likewise recorded very strong growth, which was driven primarily by a double-digit sales increase in the Mobility & Electronics business area. The Packaging & Consumer Goods and the Craftsmen, Construction & Professional businesses also contributed to this development, with both reporting very strong growth. The Asia-Pacific region recorded significant growth, due in particular to a double-digit increase in sales in the Electronics business in China. Consumer Brands sales performance In the Consumer Brands business unit, sales in the first quarter of 2025 totaled 2,484 million euros, a nominal decrease of -4.6 percent versus the prior-year quarter. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales decreased by -3.5 percent. The business unit posted good price development compared to the first quarter of 2024, while volumes declined as expected, mainly due to subdued consumer sentiment and retail customer destocking – especially in North America – compounded by challenges in the supply chain. Foreign exchange effects had a negative impact of -2.0 percent on sales, while acquisitions/divestments had a positive influence of 0.8 percent on sales. Sales performance Consumer Brands in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 Sales 2,605 2,484 Proportion of Group sales 49% 47% Change versus previous year -6.0% -4.6% Foreign exchange -4.0% -2.0% Adjusted for foreign exchange -2.0% -2.7% Acquisitions/divestments -7.2% 0.8% Organic 5.2% -3.5% Of which price 6.2% 2.0% Of which volume -1.0% -5.5% In the first quarter, the Laundry & Home Care business area posted a negative organic sales development of -4.1 percent. The Laundry Care business recorded negative growth caused predominantly by a decline in the Fabric Cleaning category, while the Fabric Care category posted very strong growth. The Home Care business area, by contrast, generated a good organic increase in sales, driven mainly by significant sales growth in the Dishwashing category. The Hair business area saw organic sales decline by -1.6 percent. The Consumer business showed positive growth, which was driven in particular by the Hair Colorants and Hair Styling categories. Overall, the development of the Professional business was below that of the prior year, which was mainly due to a decline in sales as a result of the challenging consumer environment in the North America region. The Other Consumer Businesses area recorded a decline in organic sales of -6.8 percent as a result primarily of negative development in the Body Care business in the North America and Europe regions. Sales development by business area Sales in million euros Q1/2024 Q1/2025 +/- Organic Consumer Brands 2,605 2,484 -4.6% -3.5% Laundry & Home Care 1,661 1,550 -6.7% -4.1% Hair 781 792 1.4% -1.6% Other Consumer Businesses 163 142 -12.6% -6.8% From a regional perspective, sales development in all regions – with the exception of IMEA – was below the previous year's level. The IMEA region posted a good organic sales increase overall, driven by significant organic sales growth in the Hair business area and good development in the Laundry & Home Care business area. Europe , on the other hand, experienced a decline due to developments in the Laundry & Home Care business area, while the Hair business area showed good growth. Sales growth in the North America and Asia-Pacific regions was below the previous year's level across all business areas. The performance of the Latin America region as a whole was below that of the prior year due to developments in the Laundry & Home Care business area. The Hair business area, by contrast, posted very strong organic sales development. Net assets and financial position of the Group No substantial changes to the net assets and financial position of the Group occurred in the period under review compared to the situation as at December 31, 2024. Outlook for the Henkel Group For the current year, Henkel continues to expect organic sales growth of between 1.5 and 3.5 percent. For the Adhesive Technologies business unit, organic sales growth in the range of 2.0 to 4.0 percent is expected. For Consumer Brands, we anticipate an organic sales increase of 1.0 to 3.0 percent. Adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) is still expected to be in the range of 14.0 to 15.5 percent. Adjusted return on sales is anticipated to be between 16.0 and 17.5 percent for Adhesive Technologies and between 13.5 and 15.0 percent for Consumer Brands. Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates are still expected to increase in the low to high single-digit percentage range. Furthermore, we continue to have the following expectations for 2025:

Acquisitions/divestments: negative effect in the low single-digit percentage range on nominal sales growth

Translation of sales in foreign currencies: neutral to negative impact in the low single-digit percentage range.

Prices of direct materials: low to mid-single-digit percentage increase compared to the previous year's average

