RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Holds Steady Course In First Quarter Of 2025 – Outlook Confirmed

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG holds steady course in first quarter of 2025 – outlook confirmed

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 8 May 2025

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG holds steady course in first quarter of 2025 – outlook confirmed RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany, has started into financial year 2025 as expected. From January to March 2025 a total of 240,137 patients were treated in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres on an outpatient and inpatient basis (Q1 2024: 234,151). Revenue increased by 8.3% to EUR 414.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 382.8 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 22.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR 25.2 million). Taking into account the depreciation/amortisation, financing costs and taxes, EBITDA resulted in a consolidated profit of EUR 7.3 million (Q1 2024: EUR 11.1 million). This decrease was primarily driven by the end of funds paid out by the legislator for higher energy expenses and the declining trend in interest rates. “We are operating in a challenging environment and have made a good start into financial year 2025. With our strategic position and close collaboration within the Asklepios Group,

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is well prepared for the challenges ahead. Our good financial results allow us to continue offering attractive working conditions while steadily keeping our commitment to invest in the very high quality of healthcare delivery and services we already provide today.”, noted Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, added:“At our five hospital sites of Campus Frankfurt (Oder), Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Campus Bad Neustadt and the university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg, our highly qualified and dedicated employees offer the entire range of modern outpatient and inpatient hospital care, from basic care delivered close to where patients live to highly specialised university medical care. In this way, we ensure that our patients always receive the treatment that is best fit to their needs.”

Outlook for 2025 For the current financial year, we expect revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), we expect

a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million. In addition to the financial numbers, we also take account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company and expect these to show a moderate improvement over the previous year. This forecast reflects the heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator and the political implementation of the necessary hospital reform. We note that our outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises that are resulting among other things in higher prices and supply chain issues, as well as any further regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure for medical services in 2025.

Quarterly Statement – Q1 2025 RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 913,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,700 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. Contact:

