Kremlin voices remarks on rumors regarding Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has clarified that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not suggest holding a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during his recent meeting with Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg last Friday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that such a high-level summit would require significant preparation and was not seriously discussed during the talks.
Peskov reaffirmed that Putin supports the idea of eventually meeting Trump in person, but emphasized that the complex nature of the issues at hand means that immediate outcomes should not be expected.
Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was his third since being appointed as Trump’s special envoy for conflict mediation, particularly regarding Ukraine. He previously worked on easing tensions in the Middle East before shifting focus to the Ukraine conflict.
Putin and Trump have held multiple phone conversations since Trump’s return to the presidency in January. The Trump administration is reportedly pushing for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine.
Putin has reiterated Moscow’s openness to diplomacy in achieving its strategic goals, although the Kremlin has rejected any agreement that would result in a “frozen conflict,” warning such a deal would allow Ukraine to rearm and resume fighting.
While expressing cautious optimism about a potential reset in U.S.-Russia relations under Trump, the Kremlin has criticized NATO’s eastward expansion—citing it as a key trigger for the ongoing conflict. Moscow also noted that countries like the UK and EU seem intent on continuing the war.
