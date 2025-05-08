Okoora Scores At The 2025 Atlas Awards And Fintech Awards

ZURICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Okoora , a company redefining global foreign exchange (FX) infrastructure, is proud to announce two key industry honors: a first-place win in the Fintech category at the Atlas Awards, which celebrates startups for their innovation, execution, and impact; and winner of the Best SaaS for Fintech category at the Fintech Awards. The Fintech Awards is a global competition recognizing outstanding SaaS solutions from companies of all sizes across regions including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

"Winning these awards is an honor and strong validation of the deep transformation we are bringing to the financial world," said Benjamin Avraham, founder and CEO of Okoora. "Not only are we building a better FX solution but creating a new layer of infrastructure for global business."

"Finance and financial services are one of the fastest growing and innovative industry verticals we're seeing in the cloud computing and SaaS industry," said James Williams, CEO of the Cloud Awards – the parent organization of the Fintech Awards. "Okoora, through their outstanding submission, has demonstrated that they are at the top of their game. Alongside their fellow winners, they are taking the lead in driving this exciting corner of our industry forwards."

Okoora's core offering, FX360, is a modular, embedded engine that enables platforms, banks, ERPs, and global institutions to deliver currency protection, liquidity, and intelligent automation to their clients in real time and at scale. The company is leading the creation of a new category, Embedded FX Infrastructure, an invisible financial layer that safeguards profit margins and powers modern global financial operations.

Okoora's infrastructure supports a growing network of clients ranging from financial institutions and global platforms to mid-sized enterprises and fast-scaling tech companies, processing significant FX volumes daily and enabling smarter, safer cross-border operations.

About Okoora

Okoora is a financial infrastructure company empowering businesses to seamlessly manage cross-border operations and transactions. The company's solutions combine Wallets, Payments, FX Risk Management, and Embedded Finance capabilities. Okoora enables financial institutions, fintech firms, and diverse companies across industries to mitigate currency risks, unlock new revenue opportunities, and streamline operations. Trusted by companies worldwide, Okoora is transforming how businesses manage their global financial affairs. CNBC and Statista recognize Okoora as one of the world's top 250 fintechs. For more information visit .

SOURCE Okoora

