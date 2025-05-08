LIVE MATCH: PSG Vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

LIVE: PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League

Paris: The French capital is set to host a thrilling second-leg match of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tonight, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcomes Arsenal at Parc des Princes. The winner will face Inter Milan in the dream final in Munich.

Both teams are eager to secure their first-ever Champions League trophy. PSG previously reached the final in 2020 but lost to Bayern Munich, while Arsenal is hoping for their first final appearance since 2006 when they were defeated by Barcelona.

PSG enters tonight's match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in London and will have their full squad available, as Ousmane Dembélé has recovered from a minor hamstring issue and is fit to play.

In contrast, Arsenal faces significant challenges with multiple absences due to injuries. The Premier League runners-up will be without Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, Jorginho, Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. However, midfielder Thomas Partey returns after missing the first leg due to suspension.

Who do you think will win tonight's match?

Follow all the match excitement and highlights here.

LINEUPS