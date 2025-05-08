403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Judge Questions Trump-Era Deportations
(MENAFN) A United States federal judge voiced skepticism on Wednesday regarding the Trump administration's justification for expelling over 130 Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador.
The judge hinted he may compel the federal government to provide additional clarity about the nature of this agreement, as highlighted in a recent report.
During a legal proceeding in Washington, DC, Judge James E. Boasberg cast doubt on the lawfulness of the deportations.
Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued that the Venezuelan migrants had been removed using the seldom-invoked Alien Enemies Act and detained without proper legal protections in a notorious Salvadoran detention facility, according to the media.
The expulsion took place on March 15, with the individuals being sent to CECOT prison in El Salvador, apparently under the terms of a bilateral accord.
The judge raised concerns about the role of Leader Donald Trump, citing statements where Trump implied he could secure the release of one deportee but deliberately opted against it.
Boasberg asked a government attorney, “Was the president telling the truth when he said he could pick up the phone and he could get Mr. (Kilmar) Abrego Garcia released or not?”
The inquiry suggests the judge is probing whether the executive branch exerted undue influence or acted improperly.
Judge Boasberg indicated that the administration could hold some level of accountability and said he plans to instruct the government to respond to formal inquiries in writing and offer more transparency regarding the deportation pact with El Salvador.
The judge hinted he may compel the federal government to provide additional clarity about the nature of this agreement, as highlighted in a recent report.
During a legal proceeding in Washington, DC, Judge James E. Boasberg cast doubt on the lawfulness of the deportations.
Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued that the Venezuelan migrants had been removed using the seldom-invoked Alien Enemies Act and detained without proper legal protections in a notorious Salvadoran detention facility, according to the media.
The expulsion took place on March 15, with the individuals being sent to CECOT prison in El Salvador, apparently under the terms of a bilateral accord.
The judge raised concerns about the role of Leader Donald Trump, citing statements where Trump implied he could secure the release of one deportee but deliberately opted against it.
Boasberg asked a government attorney, “Was the president telling the truth when he said he could pick up the phone and he could get Mr. (Kilmar) Abrego Garcia released or not?”
The inquiry suggests the judge is probing whether the executive branch exerted undue influence or acted improperly.
Judge Boasberg indicated that the administration could hold some level of accountability and said he plans to instruct the government to respond to formal inquiries in writing and offer more transparency regarding the deportation pact with El Salvador.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment