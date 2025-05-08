403
Israel kills forty Palestinians in one day
(MENAFN) As reported by medical sources, a minimum of forty Palestinians were murdered by Israel and one hundred twenty-five others were injured in Gaza during the last day as ethnic cleansing continues.
Local health authorities verified that the Palestinian deaths from the Israeli constant attack since October 2023 has risen to 52,535 victims, with an additional 118,491 individuals having injuries. Most of the victims were either women or kids.
Local health authorities also added that the Zionist regime decision to continue the war on Gaza on march 18th, following sixty days of ceasefire agreement, has resulted in 2,436, in addition to 6,450 others were wounded.
As stated by the health authorities, people are either stuck under the fragments of destruction or in the streets as their bodies are shattered in the war zone and this is due to Israel proceeding to aim at civil defense crews and paramedics.
