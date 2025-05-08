403
harjah House of Poetry celebrate World Poetry Day
(MENAFN) This evening had 3 poets from all over the middle east starting with Dr. Aisha Al Shamsi from the UAE, Dr. Mohammad Said Al Atiq from Syria, and Yusuf Abdulaziz from Jordan, hosted by Raghëd Jatl.
The director of the House of Poetry, poet Mohammad Abdullah Al Buraiki was also there, beside a huge attendance of poetry fans, critics, academics, as well as poets, who see the House of Poetry as their usual station for the appeal and oratory of its literary tributes.
The evening starts off with a comment from Raghëd Jatl, as she emphasis the significance of the Arabic language and poetry, and constant backing from one of the members of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for poets and poetry, his Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.
