Republican Lawmakers Urge Trump to Act on Wildfire Crisis
(MENAFN) A coalition of Republican legislators urged U.S. Leader Donald Trump on Wednesday to intervene proactively ahead of the upcoming wildfire season.
In a formal message, Senator Tim Sheehy, joined by 16 other GOP members, conveyed their "strong support for executive action your Administration is considering to mitigate the escalating wildfire crisis threatening our nation."
Although the wildfire season traditionally stretches from May to November, the lawmakers noted that this year has already proven to be “one of the worst on record.”
They underscored the urgency of taking immediate steps, emphasizing that “Immediate, decisive action is critical, and we support the Administration taking commonsense measures to protect the American people.”
The group criticized what they described as "unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and redundancies" within the governmental bodies tasked with wildfire control.
According to them, these obstacles are significantly delaying efforts to respond to the blazes “quickly and aggressively.”
They proposed practical reforms, such as refining wildfire response strategies, employing advanced tools, and better equipping courageous wildland firefighters.
They wrote that “adopting a more streamlined approach to wildfire response, implementing modern technology, giving brave wildland firefighters the tools and support they need to do their work safely and effectively, and ensuring the best resources are available to be deployed quickly when responding to wildland fire are all commonsense ways we can dramatically improve the federal wildland fire apparatus as we approach the bulk of the fire season this summer.”
Highlighting the necessity of swift executive intervention, the lawmakers expressed that such a move by Trump would be the “most immediate path” forward. Concluding their appeal, they reaffirmed their commitment, saying: “We stand ready to fully support your leadership in protecting American communities from the devastating impacts of catastrophic wildfires.”
