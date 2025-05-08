Roulette Variations: European vs. American vs. French

(MENAFN)

Roulette is one of the most iconic and widely played casino games around the world. Its appeal lies in its simple rules and the excitement of watching the ball spin around the wheel. However, not all roulette games are created equal. The three main variations — European, American, and French roulette — may look similar at first glance, but they come with distinct differences that can affect your odds and playing experience. Understanding these variations is key to choosing the version that best suits your style and strategy.

European Roulette

European roulette is often considered the standard version and is the most popular in casinos across Europe and many online platforms. The wheel in European roulette contains 37 pockets: numbers 1 through 36 and a single zero (0). This single zero is crucial because it slightly improves the odds for players compared to the American version.

The house edge in European roulette is about 2.7%, which is relatively favorable for players. This means that for every $100 wagered, the casino expects to keep $2.70 on average. With simpler rules and better odds, European roulette is often recommended for beginners and those looking to maximize their chances.

American Roulette

American roulette is mostly found in casinos across the United States and certain online sites. The biggest difference here is the addition of an extra pocket: the double zero (00). This brings the total number of pockets to 38, including numbers 1 through 36, a single zero (0), and a double zero (00).

The addition of the double zero increases the house edge to about 5.26%, nearly double that of European roulette. This higher house advantage makes American roulette less favorable for players in the long run. However, some players enjoy the variation and the slightly different betting layout that comes with it, including a five-number bet that covers 0, 00, 1, 2, and 3 — though this bet has an even higher house edge.

French Roulette

French roulette is closely related to the European version and also features a wheel with 37 pockets, including a single zero. However, what sets French roulette apart are the special rules that come into play when the ball lands on zero. The two main rules are La Partage and En Prison.

La Partage: If you make an even-money bet (like red/black or odd/even) and the ball lands on zero, you lose only half your bet instead of the whole amount.

En Prison: Similar to La Partage, but in this case, your bet is "imprisoned" and carried over to the next spin. If it wins on the next spin, you get your bet back without any winnings.

These rules reduce the house edge on even-money bets to about 1.35%, making French roulette the most player-friendly version when using these bets. It’s especially popular among seasoned players looking to lower their risk.

Choosing the Right Version

If you’re looking for the best odds with the best casino table games welcome bonus from PremiumCasinoBonus , French roulette with its player-friendly rules is the top choice. European roulette offers a solid balance between accessibility and favorable odds. American roulette, with its higher house edge, is generally considered the least advantageous but may appeal to players who enjoy its unique pace and style.

Understanding these variations can help you make smarter choices at the table and enhance your overall roulette experience.

MENAFN08052025004978011459ID1109521861