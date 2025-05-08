Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Results For Q1 2025


2025-05-08 12:30:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q1 2025 on 15 May at Continental Hotel, Stortingsgata 24/26 in Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on .

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.
A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on .
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


