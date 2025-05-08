Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation To Presentation Of Results For Q1 2025

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET. A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET on . This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.