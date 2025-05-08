Hilton Head Island Film Maker Achieves Global Distribution Of His Independent Film

Walter Czura created movie on actual locations of historic events

- Walter CzuraHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The Final Run”, an independent movie written and produced by Hilton Head Island, SC businessman Walter Czura, will be represented during the 78th Cannes Film Festival, May 13-24, on the French Riviera.“I feel very honored to have our film represented at Cannes by Level 33 Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based film distribution company, and also Sublimity Entertainment, a firm that specializes in licensing global media rights,” said Czura.The Cannes Film Festival is internationally recognized as one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, if not the most prestigious. It hosts thousands of leading business figures and luminaries in the motion film industry, as well as other celebrities, each May.Czura said Sublimity has already secured distribution licenses for“The Final Run” to appear in theatres, streaming services, pay-per-view, cable, and other formats in more than 120 nations and territories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean islands.“The Final Run” is set on the hauntingly beautiful coastline of South Carolina's Beaufort County. It's inspired by actual events. They unfolded in the very same location almost 50 years ago that triggered“Operation Jackpot,” America's first major marijuana smuggling crackdown in the 1980s initiated by President Ronald Reagan's“War on Drugs.”Czura's film delivers an emotionally charged crime drama in today's setting where the fictionalized main character, Pierce Butler, a college-educated, former U.S. Marine and reformed smuggler from that earlier era, is forced to organize“one last run.” It is not for greed, but to pay for his wife's life-saving cancer treatment.ECHOES OF REAL LIFE EXPLOITSFilmed along the lush marshlands of the Carolina Lowcountry, the full-length movie explores themes of redemption, love, and family loyalty. It echoes the real-life exploits of those young and daring smugglers who lived life on the edge during that period, using shrimp boats to turn the mystical Lowcountry inlets into marijuana-running goldmines – until Operation Jackpot brought them down.With standout performances by award-winning film industry veterans Jeff Fahey, Judd Nelson, and Drew Waters, plus breakthrough actress and TikTok star Maddie Henderson“The Final Run” appeals to fans who enjoy tense, character-driven drama, true crime, and Southern noir. It is storytelling born from facts, but elevated from the heart by Czura, a former attorney, who was actually caught, tried, and imprisoned as part of the Operation Jackpot smuggling ring. "The screenplay is built upon the real-life backdrop of the smuggling escapades by several of my friends in the late 1970s and early 1980s," said Czura.For movie fans looking for compelling independent content with genuine built-in crime lore and exceptional cinematography, The Final Run is truly enjoyable with its moral complexity and atmospheric storytelling.“I've been deeply touched by the positive reception and interest in our film and the events of that era it portrays,” said Czura, who is currently working on the script for a sequel.“It's been a success story of humble beginnings, hardship, and strength of community here in the American South.”“The Final Run” was written, produced, and financed by Walter Czura. Chris Helton of Atlanta directed the film. Assistant producers were Drew Waters and Brent Cooper. The cinematographer was Edward Guinn.

