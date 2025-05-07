The Royal Visit To The US: Quiet Diplomacy To Protect Interests, Promote Peace

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Washington, DC, recently witnessed an important official visit by His Majesty King Abdullah, which carried profound political and diplomatic dimensions, especially in light of the escalating war on Gaza and the growing challenges in the region. The visit featured extensive meetings with US Congressional committees, most notably the Foreign Relations Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and the Armed Services Committee, reflecting the importance of the visit at a sensitive political moment for the region.

King Abdullah, known for his political influence and strong relationships with decision-makers in Washington, was keen during this visit to deliver clear messages reflecting Jordan's unwavering position on the developments in the war on Gaza and his concerns about its humanitarian, political, and security repercussions. In various meetings, the King emphasised that the continuation of the war poses a serious threat to regional stability, calling for an immediate ceasefire and rejecting all forms of targeting civilians or displacing them from their lands. He also stressed that the only sustainable solution to this conflict is the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The King also focused on the humanitarian dimension of the crisis, calling for intensified international efforts to ensure urgent humanitarian aid reaches the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the importance of supporting international organizations operating there, especially UNRWA, which is being subjected to systematic targeting campaigns at a time when it is in dire need of support and continuity. These positions resonated with a number of members of Congress, who expressed understanding for Jordan's position, especially in light of the harsh scenes broadcast by the media from within the Strip.

In addition to the Gaza issue, His Majesty the King invested his visit in promoting Jordanian national interests. During his meetings, he emphasized the importance of continued US support for Jordan as a reliable strategic partner in the Middle East. He discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of security and defense, emphasizing the importance of US military and economic assistance, which enables Jordan to continue its pivotal role in maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism. Opportunities for increasing US assistance to Jordan were also discussed, particularly in the energy, water, and education sectors, which are priorities given the economic challenges Jordan faces domestically.

The King also highlighted the importance of supporting Jordanian capabilities in border control and enhancing security, especially in light of the increasing threats emanating from unstable regions in the region. This issue has received attention from American decision-makers, who recognize the importance of Jordan's geographic location and its role as a buffer against the growing chaos in the Middle East.

What distinguished this visit was that it was not merely a platform for presenting demands or presenting positions; rather, it was a model of effective diplomacy based on dialogue, trust-building, and positive influence. King Abdullah, with his extensive experience and deep relationships in Washington, was able to convey Jordanian messages clearly and calmly, combining political realism with humanitarian principles. He also emphasized that Jordan, despite its limited resources, continues to fulfill its regional and humanitarian role, but it needs genuine international support, especially from its closest allies, led by the United States. The visit was positively received in Congress, where a number of representatives and senators expressed their respect for Jordan's balanced position and affirmed their commitment to supporting the Kingdom and its positions on regional issues. They also reaffirmed the importance of continued aid to Jordan, not only for its political role, but also for its vital contribution to stability, security, and the fight against extremism.

With this visit, King Abdullah continues his diplomatic approach, which combines firmness and flexibility, defending national and pan-Arab principles on the one hand, and maintaining strong strategic relations with major powers on the other. This approach confirms that, despite the challenges, Jordan remains a strong presence on the international stage and plays a pivotal role in formulating positions and policies that shape the future of the region.

Hassan Al-Dajjah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University