PSD Urges Residents, Visitors To Regularise Residency Status To Avoid Fines


2025-05-07 11:07:58
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD), through its Residency and Borders Department, on Wednesday called on residents and visitors in the Kingdom to promptly regularise their legal status by obtaining or renewing residency permits within the legally stipulated timeframes to avoid financial penalties.

According to the PSD, Article 34/A of the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law - as amended - stipulates that any foreign national who enters the Kingdom legally but fails to obtain a temporary residency permit, overstays the granted residency period, or does not apply to renew their annual residency permit within one month of its expiry, will be subject to a fine of JD90 for each month or part thereof of overstay, calculated at a rate of JD3 per day.

