PSD Urges Residents, Visitors To Regularise Residency Status To Avoid Fines
According to the PSD, Article 34/A of the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Law - as amended - stipulates that any foreign national who enters the Kingdom legally but fails to obtain a temporary residency permit, overstays the granted residency period, or does not apply to renew their annual residency permit within one month of its expiry, will be subject to a fine of JD90 for each month or part thereof of overstay, calculated at a rate of JD3 per day.
