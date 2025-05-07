Business Owners In Bocas Del Toro Report Losses And Impact On Tourism Due To Closures -
As of yesterday, Chiquita Panama is reporting a loss of 450,000 boxes of bananas, in addition to the impact on tourism in Bocas del Toro. Last Monday, the Social Security Fund (CSS) made an urgent call to the protesters who are blocking streets in various parts of the province of Bocas del Toro, requesting that medical and administrative personnel , as well as ambulances, supplies, medicines and buses with hemodialysis patients, be allowed to pass, in order to ensure the continuity of health services in the region. According to the institution, mobility restrictions have already begun to critically affect the operation of several healthcare units. The Guabito Polyclinic and the Juan Aguilar de Las Tablas ULAPS, for example, are running out of oxygen to care for their patients, and there have been problems with the rotation of healthcare personnel across different medical facilities.
