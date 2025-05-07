Miningnewsbreaks Why Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) , a junior resource company focused on monetizing high-grade mineral assets in British Columbia, is positioned for opportunity with a unique dual-pronged business model to generate revenue and long-term growth. It operates a fully owned, state-of-the-art gold and silver mill while also advancing exploration on 100%-owned copper, silver, and gold projects. This approach allows Nicola to fund ongoing development while minimizing equity dilution.

A recent article discussing Nicola reads,“The company's strategy centers on aligning infrastructure and permitting advantages with mineral-rich geology, positioning it to process its own, as well as third-party high-grade gold and silver mines via partnerships, to advance its own exploration targets. Key agreements with gold producers and concentrating sales contracts provide stable cash flow, making Nicola rare among juniors in its ability to internally support growth. Its solid balance sheet and business acumen have allowed it to take stakes in other near-term gold producers, including a 75% economic stake in Dominion Gold, which commences a bulk sample in 2H 2025.”

To view the full article, visit



About Nicola Mining Inc.

Nicola Mining is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed mining and milling profit share agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola's gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project , a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project .

For further information, visit the company's website at .

