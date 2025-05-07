American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP To Host First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call On May 15, 2025
To participate in the conference call, participants should register online here . A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.
An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on our website here . A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.
ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: TSX: HOT.U, TSX: or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at .
For further information, please contact:
