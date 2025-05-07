Mountain America Credit Union Ranked Top Five Nationally By J.D. Power For Credit Union Member Satisfaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranking reflects Mountain America's unwavering commitment to personalized service, member trust, and community-focused values

SANDY, Utah, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union ranks among the top five for member satisfaction among the nation's largest credit unions, according to the 2025 U.S. Credit Union Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power. It is the highest-rated credit union in Utah.

The annual study, released last month, measures member satisfaction across six key factors: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, helping save time or money, and resolving problems or complaints. The survey, based on responses from thousands of credit union members nationwide, reflects consumer experiences with their financial institutions over the past year.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our commitment to putting our members first,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union.“Every decision we make is centered around how we can better serve our members, support their goals, and deliver the kind of personal, responsive service they deserve. Being named one of the top five credit unions in the country is an honor and motivates us to keep improving.”

Mountain America serves more than 1,000,000 members throughout a five-state region with a full range of financial products and services, including savings and checking accounts, home and auto loans, and digital banking tools.

J.D. Power's Credit Union Satisfaction Study is considered one of the most comprehensive benchmarks of member satisfaction in the industry. The study evaluates the top 29 largest credit unions and was based on feedback from 9,989 credit union members collected between January 2024 and January 2025.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multi-state region; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

