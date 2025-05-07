ONECOM PARTNERS LAUNCHES IOT PROPOSITION POWERED BY ANVIL's VM2M SOFTWARE FOR CHANNEL PARTNERS

MENAFN - Pressat) Onecom Partners has announced a strategic collaboration that brings Anvil's market-leading Internet of Things (IoT) software, vM2M, to the telecoms channel.

It means Onecom Partners will have access to 870 global networks across 260-plus countries, providing 'unparalleled' choice for customers procuring IoT services.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Anvil to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the IoT space,” said Adam Cathcart, Managing Director at Onecom Partners.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering seamless, scalable and efficient solutions that remove barriers to entry and unlock the full potential of IoT for our partners and their customers.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Alan Shraga, Managing Director at Anvil, said: "This collaboration marks a major step forward in helping partners seamlessly transition into the IoT space and tap into this massive UK market opportunity."

"IoT is rapidly transforming the technology landscape, and with the right tools, partners can unlock significant growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences," he continued.

"Anvil VM2M, which has been over five years in development, is designed specifically to enable powerful, scalable IoT solutions. We're proud to join forces with Onecom Partners – a leading name in mobile connectivity – to empower their extensive partner network with greater choice and the means to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

“Our partnership will empower Onecom Partners to deploy, scale and manage IoT solutions with ease, reducing complexity and opening new revenue streams in the rapidly evolving IoT sector.”

Onecom Partners IoT management platform, powered by Anvil, enables partners to:

- Instantly generate accurate, tailored pricing for IoT solutions

- Effortlessly process and activate IoT services with minimal friction

- Maintain full visibility and control over IoT assets through an intuitive, feature-rich platform.

“Our partnership with Anvil means Onecom Partners can redefine their approach to IoT adoption for their customers, offering a hassle-free, end-to-end solution designed for scalability and growth,” added Cathcart.

“With IoT solution provision added to our breadth of offerings, we've ensured that partners can tailor a full range of solutions to meet the unique and evolving needs of their customers, empowering them to select the exact combination of products and services that best drive their business outcomes.”

About Onecom:

Onecom Partners is a leading telecommunications reseller committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to its Partners. With a focus on fostering talent and driving industry growth, Onecom Partners is at the forefront of the telecommunications landscape.

About Anvil:

Anvil is a market-disrupting business management system helping the telecoms and MSP sectors unify their software requirements in a single platform. This centralises CRM, operational tools, and end-user billing to create a seamless, integrated solution. Anvil delivers automation and efficiency, enabling users to make better, data-driven decisions with streamlined service management tools.