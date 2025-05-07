Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Lauds Oman's Efforts On Yemen Ceasefire

2025-05-07 03:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commended, Wednesday, the statement issued by Oman regarding a ceasefire agreement in Yemen aimed at protecting international navigation and trade.
In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Saudi support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni conflict, which achieves security and stability for Yemen and the region. (end)
