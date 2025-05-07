Milbank Expands Tax Renewables Practice With Addition Of John Green In DC

Mr. Green concentrates his practice on federal tax planning and controversy, advising clients on complex tax issues that arise in both domestic and international contexts. His work spans a wide array of industries, including real estate, energy, financial services and private investment. He has broad experience structuring tax-efficient transactions involving partnerships and corporations, and routinely provides guidance to clients on M&A, joint ventures, restructurings and fund formations.

A core focus of Mr. Green's practice is devoted to the energy sector, where he helps clients navigate the tax structuring of investments across traditional and renewable energy assets. He has extensive experience representing sponsors and tax credit buyers in the renewable energy sector and regularly helps clients capitalize on emerging clean energy opportunities while guiding them through the complex and evolving landscape of related tax incentives. His deep understanding of both energy policy and tax law enables him to provide strategic advice that aligns tax planning with regulatory compliance and long-term business objectives.

"We are proud to have one of the most active and prestigious tax-related renewables practices of any firm, and John will be a critical part of our continued growth, especially on the sponsor side," said Dan Bartfeld , chair of Milbank's Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance Group. "His deep industry insights and collaborative approach will bring immediate value to our clients."

"As the domestic renewables sector evolves, tax expertise has become a critical aspect of virtually all renewables-focused transactions, from financings to M&A," commented Global Project, Energy and Infrastructure Finance partner Mike Duff . "We are thrilled to welcome John to the team and further strengthen our top tier renewables platform."

"Milbank's energy and renewables practice is widely regarded as one of the most preeminent practices globally," said Mr. Green. "I look forward to working closely with this market-leading team to help clients navigate the intricate tax and financing frameworks shaping the energy sector."

Mr. Green joins Milbank from King & Spalding, where he was a partner in the Tax Group. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, and LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law, where he was awarded the Harry J. Rudick Memorial Award for excellence in taxation. He earned his Master of Science from the London School of Economics and received his B.A. in Economics from Davidson College, cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

