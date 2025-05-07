Shelly Group SE Expands Into Growth Market Poland – Renowned Industry Expert Adam Krużyński As Country Manager
Adam Krużyński, the former Global Head of Sales at Nice Group, an international provider of automation and smart home solutions headquartered in Italy, and former CEO of Fibaro Group, one of the pioneers in connected home automation from Poland, brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in the smart home industry. In his career to date, he has played a key role in the global expansion of Fibaro and was responsible for global sales at Nice. In addition, he has a deep understanding of the Polish market and an extensive network in the smart home industry, which is crucial for the successful launch and growth of Shelly products in Poland. In his new role, Adam will not only take overall responsibility for the Polish market but will also play a key role in the expansion of the Z-Wave product line, a core Shelly technology that plays a significant role in the development of the global smart home market.
According to the market research company Statista, the smart home market in Poland is estimated to be worth around EUR 1.2 billion in 2025 – with an annual growth rate of around 10% to 12% until 2027. This increase is driven by the growing demand for connected devices and solutions for energy efficiency, security, and convenience in households and small businesses. The growing acceptance of smart home technologies in Poland is also reflected in the increasing number of households using smart devices. According to forecasts, around 35% of Polish households will be equipped with at least one smart home device by 2027. This development is supported by factors such as increasing digitalization, growing interest in sustainability, and the availability of cost-effective IoT solutions.
Poland is one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe: between 2004 and 2022, gross domestic product ( GDP ) rose by almost 170% overall, which corresponds to average annual growth of 5.7%. Further growth of 3.5% is forecast for 2025. In comparison, average annual GDP growth in the eurozone was just 1.2% in the same period. This economic momentum creates an ideal environment for investments in innovative technologies such as smart buildings and IoT.
Shelly Group will officially announce the unaudited consolidated figures for Q1 2025 on 14 May 2025 after the close of trading.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
