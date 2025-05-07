Shelly Group SE Expands Into Growth Market Poland – Renowned Industry Expert Adam Krużyński As Country Manager

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel

Shelly Group SE expands into growth market Poland – Renowned industry expert Adam Krużyński as Country Manager

Shelly Group SE expands into growth market Poland – Renowned industry expert Adam Krużyński as Country Manager



Polish smart home market expected to grow by an average of 10% to 12% annually until 2027

Positive macroeconomic conditions – GDP growth of 3.5% forecast for 2025 Market entry pays off in terms of corporate strategy – sustainable development of local structures and sales potential expected from 2026 onwards

Sofia / Munich, 7 May 2025 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, is accelerating its geographic expansion by establishing a subsidiary in Poland. This market entry follows the Company's strategy to further drive growth by expanding its market position in key geographic regions. The expansion into the Polish market takes place in an environment of economic dynamism and technological optimism – an ideal time to benefit from the rapidly growing demand for smart home automation solutions.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group SE: “Poland is a central component of our geographic expansion strategy. The country is not only experiencing sustained economic growth, but also a sharp increase in demand for intelligent automation solutions – ideal conditions for our products. With Adam Krużyński at the helm of the new subsidiary, we are in an excellent position to establish our brand sustainably and realize the market potential in Poland. We expect significant sales and earnings contributions from as early as 2026.” Adam Krużyński, the former Global Head of Sales at Nice Group, an international provider of automation and smart home solutions headquartered in Italy, and former CEO of Fibaro Group, one of the pioneers in connected home automation from Poland, brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in the smart home industry. In his career to date, he has played a key role in the global expansion of Fibaro and was responsible for global sales at Nice. In addition, he has a deep understanding of the Polish market and an extensive network in the smart home industry, which is crucial for the successful launch and growth of Shelly products in Poland. In his new role, Adam will not only take overall responsibility for the Polish market but will also play a key role in the expansion of the Z-Wave product line, a core Shelly technology that plays a significant role in the development of the global smart home market.



Adam Krużyński, Country Manager for Shelly Poland: “I am delighted to take over the market responsibility for Poland – one of the most dynamic and exciting smart home markets in Europe. Shelly has a strong product portfolio that is perfectly tailored to the needs of modern households and smart buildings. My aim is to firmly establish the Shelly brand in Poland, build new sales partnerships, and drive forward the technological expansion of our solutions in a targeted manner.” According to the market research company Statista, the smart home market in Poland is estimated to be worth around EUR 1.2 billion in 2025 – with an annual growth rate of around 10% to 12% until 2027. This increase is driven by the growing demand for connected devices and solutions for energy efficiency, security, and convenience in households and small businesses. The growing acceptance of smart home technologies in Poland is also reflected in the increasing number of households using smart devices. According to forecasts, around 35% of Polish households will be equipped with at least one smart home device by 2027. This development is supported by factors such as increasing digitalization, growing interest in sustainability, and the availability of cost-effective IoT solutions. Poland is one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe: between 2004 and 2022, gross domestic product ( GDP ) rose by almost 170% overall, which corresponds to average annual growth of 5.7%. Further growth of 3.5% is forecast for 2025. In comparison, average annual GDP growth in the eurozone was just 1.2% in the same period. This economic momentum creates an ideal environment for investments in innovative technologies such as smart buildings and IoT. Shelly Group will officially announce the unaudited consolidated figures for Q1 2025 on 14 May 2025 after the close of trading. For further information, please visit .



About Shelly Group Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.



