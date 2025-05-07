Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
STEICO SE: Preliminary Figures Confirmed By Final Financial Statements 2024


2025-05-07 02:07:31
STEICO SE: Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2024
07.05.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST
STEICO SE: Preliminary figures confirmed by final financial statements 2024

Feldkirchen near Munich, 7 May 2025 – Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its Annual Report for the financial year 2024.

Business Development 2024

KPI 2024 2023
Revenue 376.3 €m 365.3 €m
Total operating revenue (TOR) 380.2 €m 356.8 €m
EBITDA 79.8 €m 57.7 €m
EBITDA margin in % TOR 21.0 % 16.2 %
EBIT 36.0 €m 30.4 €m
EBIT margin in % TOR 9.5 % 8.5 %
Consolidated net income 19.3 €m 16.9 €m
Earnings per share 1.37 € 1.20 €
Equity ratio in %
(as of 31.12.)
57.8 % 		53.3 %

After the huge challenges faced in 2023, in 2024 we succeeded in stabilising our business. The construction industry continued to be weak and the competitive environment was tense, however the STEICOGroup's revenues grew by 3.0% to €376.3million. Total operating revenue totalled €380.2million.

Our earnings also grew. EBITDA increased by 38.4% to €79.8million and EBIT lifted by 18.6% to €36.0million (recognised under German GAAP). The EBIT ratio (to total operating revenue) was 9.5%. Pure operating profitability (without the effects from income from currency hedging or the sale of CO2 certificates) improved substantially. EBIT accounted for €2.2million of our core business in 2023, and in 2024 this already increased to €19.5million.

Net profit for the year rose by 14.5% to € 19.3 million. Earnings per share amounted to 1.37 € (previous year: 1.20 €).

Appropriation of retained earnings

The Administrative Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the distributable profit of EUR 139,720,602.27 for the past financial year 2024 be used to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per dividend-bearing share, corresponding to a total amount of EUR 2,816,693.00, and that the remaining amount of EUR 136,903,909.27 be carried forward to new account.

Forecast

The company management does not yet expect a sustained recovery in the construction industry for 2025 as a whole. In addition, the competitive situation is likely to remain tense. The Executive Board therefore anticipates growth of 3% to around € 388 million. In terms of earnings, an EBIT ratio of between around 7% and 9% is expected, which corresponds to EBIT of between around € 27 million and € 35 million.

The complete financial report can be downloaded at

Company Profile

STEICO develops, produces and markets bio-based construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader for wood fibre insulation materials.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated wooden construction system in which innovative wooden construction components and bio-based insulation materials supplement each other. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. The insulation materials include flexible and stable wood fibre insulation panels as well as air-injected insulation made of wood fibres and cellulose. Sealing products for the building shell complete the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a unique range of products through to the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company's products are used in new construction and when renovating roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and façades. STEICO's products allow the construction of future-proof, healthy buildings with a particularly high quality of living and a healthy atmosphere. STEICO products enable the construction of future-proof, energy-efficient buildings with a particularly high quality of living. STEICO products reliably protect against cold, heat and noise and support a favourable indoor climate in terms of building biology.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: ...


Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: ...
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Search