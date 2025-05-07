YOUR PASSION, OUR GRATITUDE: SANDALS® RESORTS CELEBRATES GLOBAL TRAVEL ADVISOR DAY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Sandals Resorts celebrates travel advisors every day, but Global Travel Advisor Day provides an opportunity to reflect with even greater gratitude," said Gary C. Sadler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations at Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resort and Beaches Resorts . "Travel Advisors are the backbone of the travel industry, driving economies and connecting travelers to unforgettable vacation experiences. This is a special occasion, and we're truly committed to making this year even more meaningful-bringing more opportunities, exciting giveaways, and heartfelt recognition to the incredible professionals who make the world of travel so extraordinary."

Sandals Resorts and ASTA Present Exclusive Facebook Live Event

Streaming on ASTA's Facebook page at 2:00 PM EST, a Facebook Live event will feature ASTA President Zane Kerby and Gary C. Sadler who will come together to share industry updates, giveaways and reveal new initiatives designed to drive advisor success, such as the redesigned Travel Advisor Portal , now featuring a refreshed dashboard with tools for revenue tracking, booking management, customizable invoices, and more. Sadler will also dive into the recently launched Sandals Elite Advisor (S.E.A.) Program , a tiered recognition platform designed to reward top-performing advisors with exclusive benefits-including productivity bonuses, booking incentives, enhanced resort experiences, and dedicated sales support–and WAVE by Sandals, a new digital marketing platform offering content management, AI-driven customization, and performance tracking to help advisors grow their online presence.

"Sandals Resorts has consistently been one of the most dedicated and impactful allies in our industry, and their ongoing commitment to supporting the travel advisor community is truly invaluable," said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of ASTA. "This year's Global Travel Advisor Day celebration went beyond expressing gratitude-it was about empowerment, progress, and a shared vision for the future we are shaping together."

Five Islands, Twelve Resorts, 450+ Travel Advisors: It's Back to the Beach

From the digital waves to the Caribbean shores, Unique Vacations, Inc. executives and Business Development Managers (BDMs) came together to host the highly anticipated annual 'Back to the Beach' event through May 8th. With over 450 travel advisors in attendance across 12 Sandals and Beaches Resorts, the five-day experience invited advisors to engage in hands-on sessions focused on travel trends, destination weddings, dive programs, and the latest in social media marketing strategies-all while soaking in the beauty and warm hospitality of the islands.

To commemorate Global Travel Advisor Day, each participating resort is hosting a special luncheon where local officials and Sandals team members will pay tribute to the advisors' invaluable contributions to tourism across the region. Advisors staying at resorts in Jamaica, Nassau, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Turks & Caicos are setting sail on celebratory catamaran cruises-blending appreciation with a dose of island adventure.

Recognizing the vital role advisors play beyond bookings, the event also highlights the deep ties between the travel advisor community and the Caribbean. Through the Sandals Foundation, attendees are participating in the Pack for a Purpose program, donating school supplies and clothing to support local families. In Jamaica, advisors are also taking part in Reading Road Trips-visiting area schools to help students strengthen literacy skills and build confidence in the classroom.

"Travel Advisors play a critical role in helping our guests connect with Caribbean communities, in more ways than one," said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. "Through various community routes, tours, volunteer opportunities and key experiences, a vacation now becomes an opportunity to improve and invest in the livelihood of the community. We are eternally grateful to the TA community for always sharing the multiple avenues for guests to give back to the islands in which they visit, together we are sharing the best of the Caribbean and positively changing lives."

Trevello Joins the Caribbean Celebrations

Canada's largest host agency, Trevello , is also making waves in Jamaica, hosting its annual conference through May 9th. To commemorate Global Travel Advisor Day, Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts, opened the event with a heartfelt speech recognizing the invaluable contributions of travel advisors. He highlighted the exciting expansions underway at Beaches Resorts, including the new Treasure Beach Village in Turks & Caicos, and new resorts coming to Jamaica, Barbados, and the Exumas.

"Today we celebrate the incredible partners who help bring our Caribbean vision to life," said Stewart. "We're reimagining what all-inclusive luxury can be to bring the soul of the islands to every guest experience. For travel advisors, it means more opportunities to sell up, earn higher commissions, and build lasting client relationships. It means aligning with the strength, trust, and vision of the Sandals brand-and becoming part of the most rewarding partnership in travel. It's about innovation and evolution. This is what we call Sandals 2.0."

Amplifying Advisor Voices

On the Sandals Palmcast: Tune in to hear Kristi Upton, owner of AdventurUS Travel, as she shares her expert insights on the role of travel advisors, how they elevate your vacation experience, and why working with an advisor can lead to a smoother, more personalized and enriching getaway.

Listen here: How a Travel Advisor Elevates Your Luxury Vacation

On the Sandals Blog: Four seasoned travel advisors reveal why booking with an expert makes all the difference in crafting unforgettable Caribbean escapes-true matchmakers who tailor every detail to your dream vacation.

Read here: "On Global Travel Advisor Day, This is Why We Need the Matchmakers"

