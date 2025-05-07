3Dhealth Launches 3Dperspectives: A Strategic Dashboard Redefining Provider Development Planning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 3Dhealth Launches Strategic Dashboard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3Dhealth, the national leader in Provider Development Planning, has officially launched 3Dperspectives, a next-generation planning dashboard built specifically for hospitals and health systems. Unlike generalized data tools or broad-market planning platforms, 3Dperspectives is engineered to deliver physician strategy - bridging proprietary analytics with real-world implementation to transform how health systems evaluate and invest in their physician workforce.“Most dashboards provide market data. 3Dperspectives delivers physician strategy,” said Ron Flower, President & CEO of 3Dhealth.“We didn't set out to repackage what's already available - we built something purpose-built for the complexities of Provider Development Planning.”For over 23 years, 3Dhealth has been recognized for having the industry's most trusted data, methodology, and approach to physician planning. Now, with 3Dperspectives, that foundation is paired with the industry's best dashboard - bringing hospitals and health systems an unmatched combination of insight, interface, and execution.At the core of 3Dperspectives are 3Dhealth's proprietary data engines:3Ddemand: Built on the Best Utilization Data in the IndustryDeveloped using encounter data from the leading actuarial firm Milliman, 3Ddemand is the industry's most precise model for projecting physician need. It includes:.Commercial encounter rates from Milliman's proprietary database, built on 550+ million member-months.Medicare encounter rates from CMS's 5% Sample Data File, reflecting 13.8 million member-months.Demand modeling for 47 provider specialties, 6 age cohorts, and 2 genders-yielding 564 actuarial rates.Adjustability for population health scenarios, from loosely to well-managed care environments3Dsupply: The Most Accurate Physician Inventory in the Industry3Dhealth takes a uniquely rigorous approach to physician supply. At any given time, around 50% of our team are full-time Research Associates focused solely on building and verifying local provider databases. The process includes:.Starting with 20+ years of proprietary national supply data.Integrating health system rosters and group directories.Conducting structured online validation using our proprietary tools.Performing outbound telephone verification with physician offices.Vetting results with hospital and health system partners to ensure accuracyHow 3Dperspectives sets itself apart:1.Built exclusively for Provider Development Planning - not just general network management.2.Strategy-first logic based on decades of real - not borrowed or aged benchmarks.3.Interactive design that aligns physician supply, demand, succession risk, and growth priorities.4.Actionable outputs that convert boardroom questions into operational decisions.While other firms may emphasize generalized tools or static benchmarking, 3Dhealth's advantage is clear: 3Dperspectives is designed by strategic planners, not just data engineers - and it reflects the depth, flexibility, and real-world relevance of 3Dhealth's proven methodology.“We're not offering more data. We're delivering clarity, confidence, and real strategic power,” said Flower.“3Dperspectives is the natural extension of 3Dhealth's legacy - and the future of strategic Provider Development Planning.”To learn more about 3Dhealth and 3Dperspectives, visit or contact RFlower@3Dhealthinc.

