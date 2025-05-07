EY US Unveils Shashi Yadiki Of Smart Data Solutions As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Heartland Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent panel of judges selected Shashi Yadiki among 30 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"I'm honored to be a finalist in the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program. At Smart Data Solutions , we've always believed that challenges are just opportunities in disguise. That entrepreneurship mindset has fueled our mission to simplify healthcare operations using AI, data, and automation so our clients can focus on what really matters: delivering better care. This recognition is for our team and their ability to turn bold ideas into transformative impact-for our clients and the future of healthcare." - Shashi Yadiki , CEO, SDS

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 19, during a special celebration in Minneapolis and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About Smart Data Solutions (SDS)

As a technology leader in healthcare process automation and interoperability, SDS helps healthcare organizations digitally transform operations and delivers tangible value that includes reduced costs, streamlined workflows, and an improved customer experience. SDS has a specialized approach to data capture and automation, focusing on innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of the healthcare market. More than 500 clients including multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, regional health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners depend on SDS to help streamline complex parts of their front, middle and back-office operations.

Contact: Jay Tonsager, [email protected]

SOURCE Smart Data Solutions