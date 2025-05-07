Aspen Neuroscience To Present At The International Society For Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting
|
Presenter:
|
Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D.
Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer
|
Event:
|
Moderator, ISCT Roundtable "Preparing for AI: Automating manufacturing of iPSC-based therapies"
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 7
|
Time:
|
10:45 to 11:45, Central Time
|
|
|
Presenter:
|
Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D.
Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer
|
Event:
|
Chair, Session III: Building Frameworks Using iPSC Products
Speaker, "Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson's Disease."
|
Date:
|
Saturday, May 10
|
Time:
|
12:30 to 3:30, Central Time
|
|
|
Presenter:
|
Will Ansari, Ph.D.
Aspen Associate Director, Technology Development
|
Event:
|
Poster, "Development of a Protocol and Machine Learning Algorithms for the Derivation of Autologous Human iPSC on an Automated Platform to Enable Clinical Semi-Autonomous Manufacturing."
|
Date:
|
Poster: Wednesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 8
|
Time:
|
Poster Networking Sessions
|
|
|
Presenter:
|
Jeanne Drucks
Aspen scientist
|
Event:
|
Poster, "Functional Characterization of GBA1 Mutations in iPSC-derived Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons."
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 8
|
Time:
|
Poster Networking Sessions
About Aspen Neuroscience
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD.
Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit .
SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment