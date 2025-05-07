Aspen Neuroscience To Present At The International Society For Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

At the Scientific Signature Series Event "Advancing Consensus on Safety and Quality Characterization During iPSC Product Development," Dr. Zhang will act as co-Chair for Session III: Building Frameworks Using iPSC Products, and as a presenter in "Characterization of Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson's Disease."

Dr. Zhang will also serve as Moderator of the ISCT Roundtable "Preparing for AI: Automating manufacturing of iPSC-based therapies."

Will Ansari, Ph.D., Aspen Associate Director, Technology Development, will present "Development of a Protocol and Machine Learning Algorithms for the Derivation of Autologous Human iPSC on an Automated Platform to Enable Clinical Semi-autonomous Manufacturing." His abstract was selected to receive the US Host Region (US West) Abstract Award.

In addition, Aspen scientist Jeanne Drucks will present a poster titled "Functional characterization of GBA1 mutations in iPSC-derived midbrain dopaminergic neurons."

"We are excited to present our progress in automating the manufacture of iPSC-derived therapies at the ISCT meeting," commented Dr. Zhang. "Our vision to translate the potential of autologous therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients' lives by restoring lost function without the need for immunosuppressive drugs."

Aspen Neuroscience will also serve as a sponsor of the 2025 iPSC Scientific Signature Series.

The following are specific details regarding Aspen Neuroscience's presentations at the conference: