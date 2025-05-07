403
Kremlin voices remarks on rumored Putin-Trump summit
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed rumors of a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, stating that no such meeting was proposed during Putin’s recent talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Monday that a high-profile meeting like this requires significant preparation and was not a central topic of discussion during the meeting. Peskov had previously suggested that an in-person summit could happen at the right moment, but emphasized that any talks between the two leaders would need to address complex issues and should not be expected to yield quick results.
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff, who was appointed by Trump as a special representative for conflict mediation, marks the third round of negotiations since the envoy's appointment. Witkoff’s past work includes efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East before focusing on the Ukraine conflict.
Putin and Trump have spoken by phone several times since Trump’s inauguration, with the Biden administration seeking a ceasefire and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has expressed its desire for a diplomatic solution to its objectives but has firmly rejected the idea of a frozen conflict that would allow Ukraine to rebuild its military and resume fighting.
While Moscow has shown cautious optimism regarding its relationship with the US, particularly after Trump’s administration acknowledged NATO expansion as a key factor in the Ukraine conflict, Russia remains concerned about other influential players, like the UK and the EU, who appear to be pushing for prolonged conflict.
