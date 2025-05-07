Calibermri Announces Key Milestone In Supporting MRI Scans From 0.064T To 7T To Advance Standards And Data Quality In The Age Of AI

BOULDER, Colo., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliberMRI, an industry leader in standardizing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), announced that qCal-MR®, an integrated quality assurance (QA) software platform, now supports phantom scan analysis on more than 40 MRI scanner makes and models at a variety of field strengths including: 0.064T (Hyperfine), 0.35T (MRIdian ViewRay), 0.55T (Siemens Free), 1.5T (Canon, Elekta, GE, Philips, Siemens), 3T (Canon, GE, Philips, Siemens, United Imaging), and 7T (Philips). This broad and growing platform allows multi-site comparison of scanners for clinical trials, hospital system QA/quality control (QC), and research and development (R&D).

The rapid move to quantitative MRI in parallel with the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) advancements highlights the need for high quality data. CaliberMRI's hardware/software phantom platform allows comparison of scanner output for an improved understanding of data quality.

"Our software development, focused on supporting QA/QC analysis, enables data standardization and harmonization - key for establishing quantitative imaging biomarkers (QIBs) and understanding tissue characteristics for treatment monitoring and planning," says Bill Hollander, CEO and Founder of CaliberMRI. "By improving ease of use, qCal-MR improves repeatability and reproducibility and allows users to track scanner performance."

qCal-MR is compatible with the company's standard phantom products to support relaxometry (T1, T2, and PD) as well as diffusion (ADC). Reports also assess geometric accuracy and SNR. Hollander states, "It is exciting to see adoption of our platform - from our first research customers to new users focused on routine QA/QC for clinical applications, annual physics testing, and analysis of AI/ML imaging tools in the move to precision and personalized medicine."

CaliberMRI will be exhibiting at Booth A32 at the upcoming ISMRM Conference in Hawaii.

About: CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve the standard of care through standardization of MRI. CaliberMRI produces integrated phantom/software platforms to ensure quantitative MRI measurements are accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI's products, developed in collaboration with NIST , RSNA , and ISMR , are cited in more than 200 papers and abstracts addressing quantitative MRI. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company works with researchers, hospitals, and clinicians around the world and has a growing distributor network. For more information on our products and mission, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Callie Weiant, President

sales@ qmri

SOURCE CaliberMRI, Inc.

