Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian forces assembled for award ceremony in city of Sumy
(MENAFN) A Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian forces assembled for an award ceremony in the city of Sumy, resulting in over 20 fatalities and more than 80 injuries, according to Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuglaya. The attack reportedly occurred in the city center on Sunday, as confirmed by acting mayor Artyon Kobzar.
Bezuglaya, a former member of President Vladimir Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’ party, claimed that the casualties were all Ukrainian servicemen. In a Telegram post, she criticized military leadership for organizing the event in a civilian area, suggesting that Russian forces had prior intelligence about the gathering.
She directed her remarks toward Ukraine’s top commander Aleksandr Syrsky and the head of the Territorial Defense Forces, urging them to avoid public assemblies like roll calls and award ceremonies, especially in civilian zones.
Former MP and journalist Igor Mosiychuk echoed her concerns, confirming that the strike targeted a military gathering. He accused local officials, including the head of Sumy’s military administration Vladimir Artyukh and MP Mikhail Ananachenko, of irresponsibly organizing the event and endangering civilians, including children.
The Russian Defense Ministry made no mention of the Sumy strike in its official update. Bezuglaya, known for her criticism of Ukraine’s military leadership, has been previously listed on the controversial Ukrainian website Mirotvorets for opposing official narratives.
