403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Honors Naval Officer For Guinness World Record
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) - Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored, on Wednesday, Colonel Engineer Youssef Al-Shatti for achieving a Guinness World Record for completing the fastest marathon in full military gear, held in Portugal.
In a statement, the Chief of General Staff commended Colonel Al-Shatti's remarkable accomplishment, with Major General Sabah Jaber extending congratulations and praised the officer. (end)
ahk
In a statement, the Chief of General Staff commended Colonel Al-Shatti's remarkable accomplishment, with Major General Sabah Jaber extending congratulations and praised the officer. (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment