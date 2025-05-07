Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Honors Naval Officer For Guinness World Record

Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Honors Naval Officer For Guinness World Record


2025-05-07 07:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) - Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah honored, on Wednesday, Colonel Engineer Youssef Al-Shatti for achieving a Guinness World Record for completing the fastest marathon in full military gear, held in Portugal.
In a statement, the Chief of General Staff commended Colonel Al-Shatti's remarkable accomplishment, with Major General Sabah Jaber extending congratulations and praised the officer. (end)
ahk


MENAFN07052025000071011013ID1109517800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search