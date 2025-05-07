Dubai Electronic Security Center Launches New Innovative Projects At GISEC Global 2025



Launched the“Zero Trust” guideline to secure government networks and the advanced“Ethaq Plus” for safeguarding digital transactions.

Rolled out a certification program for Information Security Officers to equip individuals across various government sectors with the skills needed to implement the information security regulations

Introduced a Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Guideline to bolster Dubai's digital infrastructure readiness. Al Shaibani: “These new projects reflect our commitment to building a reliable and sustainable digital infrastructure that aligns with Dubai's vision of becoming the world's smartest and safest city.”

Dubai, UAE, 7th May 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The Dubai Electronic Security Center announced the launch of a series of innovative initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening the emirate's digital security and cyber infrastructure, while also advancing specialized talent development in the sector. The announcements were made during the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC Global 2025), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6-8, where the Center is participating as the official Government Cybersecurity Partner.

Zero Trust Assessment Tool and Guideline

Among the new initiatives is the Zero Trust Assessment Tool and Guideline, a major leap in securing Dubai's government networks and includes a comprehensive guide for implementing the Zero Trust model, which emphasizes continuous verification of identity and access rights. This practical tool assists organizations and local entities in transitioning to a Zero Trust framework, ensuring the protection of critical systems and data, in complex and dynamic technological environments, thereby reducing the risk of breaches and insider threats.

The guideline will be implemented across several government entities in Dubai using advanced technologies, including multi-factor authentication, network segmentation, continuous digital traffic monitoring, and data classification based on sensitivity levels. These measures minimize cyberattack exposure and ensure swift response to breach attempts, despite challenges such as integrating the new system with existing infrastructure and maintaining a seamless user experience.

ETHAQ Plus Initiative

The Dubai Electronic Security Center also launched the advanced“Ethaq Plus” initiative, aimed at elevating digital trust and enabling secure, reliable transactions for organizations. The service provides certified digital certificates to protect data and communications, verify authenticity, and support the adoption of trusted digital identities and advanced security models that reduce cyber risks at the institutional level.

Information Security Officers Certification Program

As part of its efforts to develop national talent, the Center introduced the ISR Officer Certification Program to equip individuals across various government sectors with the knowledge and skills needed to implement the information security regulations effectively. It also helps cultivate a new generation of cybersecurity officers, strengthening the resilience and sustainability of Dubai's government operations.

Readiness for Quantum Technologies

In preparation for future threats arising from advancements in quantum computing, DESC launched the Post-Quantum Cryptography Guideline. This guide is designed to prepare Dubai's digital infrastructure to counter emerging quantum-based threats. The initiative marks a strategic step to ensure Dubai's digital defenses remain at the forefront, safeguarding the city's smart data, services, and thriving digital future.

H.E. Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Center , said:“At the Dubai Electronic Security Center, we are committed to fostering a resilient and secure cyber environment driven by innovation and proactive adaptability to evolving challenges. The new projects we unveiled at GISEC Global 2025 reflect our vision to build a trusted, sustainable digital infrastructure aligned with Dubai's future goal of becoming the smartest and safest city in the world.”

Al Shaibani added,“By adopting concepts like Zero Trust and developing advanced national platforms, we reaffirm our commitment to providing strategic solutions that support government and private entities in protecting their critical data and services, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation with confidence and efficiency. We also believe that investing in national talent is the cornerstone of cultivating a new generation of cybersecurity leaders capable of ensuring the sustainability of Dubai's digital security.”

Specialized Cybersecurity Challenges

During the event, the Center launched the latest edition of the Dubai Cyber Challenge, dedicated to Dubai government entities. The challenge aims to assess and enhance participants' cybersecurity skills while promoting compliance with the Center's Information Security Regulations (ISR). The competition features over 30 carefully designed tasks simulating commonly used government applications and services in Dubai. With varying difficulty levels, the challenges allow participants to test their cybersecurity abilities across diverse scenarios.

Additionally, DESC is hosting the School of Cyber Defense Championship in partnership with TechFirm, attracting over 300 applications from university students across the UAE. Participants compete in an advanced environment simulating real-world cybersecurity challenges, where they respond to cyberattacks and identify security vulnerabilities. Winners will receive valuable prizes worth over AED 130,000, supporting the development of their skills and careers in the cybersecurity field.