Mastech Digital, Inc. To Discuss First Quarter Financial Results On May 16, 2025
PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The conference call will occur on Friday, May 16th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Nirav Patel, CEO, and Mr. Kannan Sugantharaman, CFO.
The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-269-7756. The webcast will be available at via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13753809. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13753809. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.
About Mastech Digital, Inc.:
Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a digital-first approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India.
