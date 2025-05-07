Cirrus SR Series G7+ Unveiled With Its Safe Return Emergency Autoland, Becoming The First Piston-Powered Aircraft With Garmin Autoland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I congratulate Cirrus on their forward thinking, execution and announcement of the SR Series G7+. Garmin's ambitious goal from the onset of Autoland is to provide this safety-enhancing technology to as many aircraft owners as possible, and Cirrus' announcement yesterday is a huge step in that direction. The SR Series G7+ now joins the ranks of turbine-powered aircraft such as Piper's M600 SLS and M700 Fury, Daher's TBM 940 and 960, Cirrus' own SF50 G2 and G2+ Vision Jets, as well as Garmin's King Air 200 G1000 NXi retrofit solution. The SR Series G7+ will bring the peace of mind that comes with Safe Return to many more pilots, aircraft owners and their families."–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

Garmin Autoland was first announced in 2019 and since then, well over 1,000 aircraft have already been fielded with the industry's only certified emergency Autoland solution. As one of the first companies to add Garmin Autoland to their aircraft, Cirrus has now fielded more than 450 Cirrus Vision Jets with Safe Return.

Complementing the revolutionary Safe Return system, the SR Series G7+ includes the Garmin GDL 60 datalink, enabling automatic database updates and advanced cockpit connectivity and convenience. Additionally, the new G7+ will feature Garmin's ROA technology that can predict and alert pilots of potential runway incursions.

To learn more about Garmin Autoland, visit Garmin/Autonomi .

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland , Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog .

