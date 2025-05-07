Savant Showcases Agentic AI Tax Automation At 2025 ACT Annual Tax Technology Conference

Savant Agentic AI Anayltics Automation

Savant Demonstrates How Agentic AI Accelerates Compliance and Modernizes Common to Complex Tax Workflows at ACT TaxTech Annual Conference in Nashville

- Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , the agentic AI analytics platform built for finance and tax teams, today announced its sponsorship and participation in the 2025 ACT Annual Tax Technology Conference, hosted by the Association for Computers & Taxation (ACT) from May 19th to May 21st in Nashville, Tennessee. The event brings together hundreds of leading tax and technology professionals to share insights on automating corporate tax functions and navigating continuously changing compliance requirements.Since the beginning of 2025, Savant has gathered rapid momentum, seeing strong adoption among mid- and large-scale enterprises, particularly within tax, accounting, and finance teams seeking more scalable, automated, and compliant workflows over manual spreadsheets, challenging data integrations, and legacy platforms. At ACT's Annual Conference, Savant will demonstrate how agentic analytics can help automate spreadsheet dependencies, streamline complex tax workflows, and ensure compliance tracking and audit readiness.“ACT has always been a forum where technology leaders in tax can learn best practices and share challenges and opportunities amongst peers,” states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant.“We're excited to support this community and share how agentic AI is transforming the tax function with practical use cases from our own customers' experiences.”ACT offers attendees many educational sessions to learn best practices, understand the impact of changing policies, as well as understand emerging technology and AI innovation. Savant CEO and Co-Founder Chitrang Shah will join Tom Estella, Founding Partner at AlphaAdvisors, for a featured keynote titled“Future-Proofing Tax Automation : Navigating Innovation, Compliance, and AI at Scale.” The session takes place on Monday, May 19, at 10:55 a.m. CT and will explore how modern tax departments can prepare for the future by embracing agentic AI and automation with practical examples and customer use cases.While most organizations are attempting to understand various tax and technology strategies in uncertain times, many know they must explore how AI and automation can be implemented in-house thoughtfully, cost-effectively, and with comprehensive data stewardship and oversight. Savant's keynote and demonstrations at ACT's Annual Conference will help the attendees bolster their plans through thought leadership discussions, solution overviews, and customer case studies.The ACT Annual Tax Technology Conference is being held at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville, Tennessee, from May 19th through May 21st. Savant will be providing demonstrations at Booth 103, or pre-event demonstrations can be booked online.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies like Zynex Medical, MillionDollarBaby, and Abzena, Savant automates thousands of reports, delivering faster insights, enhanced productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency.Learn more at

Teresa Fortescue

Savant Labs Inc.

+1 415-271-3387

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.