SOAX Unveils Redesigned Web Unblocker To Power AI And LLM Data Pipelines

- Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOAX, a leading provider of intelligent web data collection solutions, today announces the launch of its next-generation Web Unblocker , a fully automated tool engineered to bypass modern anti-bot defenses and deliver clean, real-time web data to AI and data teams at scale.

As websites deploy increasingly sophisticated anti-bot protections like IP bans, CAPTCHAs, Web Access Firewalls (WAFs) and JavaScript-heavy websites, companies face mounting challenges in maintaining reliable data pipelines. The new Web Unblocker is a turnkey solution that overcomes today's toughest scraping challenges head-on, eliminating scraping failures, reducing infrastructure strain and accelerating access to usable data for use cases like AI model training, dynamic pricing and intelligence, media monitoring, cybersecurity optimization, fraud and brand protection and competitive benchmarking.

“Web defenses are evolving fast and data teams need tools that evolve even faster," said Stepan Solovev, CEO of SOAX. "We rebuilt Web Unblocker to give technical leaders a dependable, future-proof solution that scales with their data needs and delivers results without compromise.”

The rebuilt Web Unblocker offers a range of upgrades designed for teams working with large-scale data:

. 99.9% uptime: Enhanced infrastructure and smart retry logic delivers near-perfect reliability, ensuring uninterrupted access to mission-critical data.

. New output modes: In addition to raw HTML and JSON, users can now retrieve data as Markdown, XHR responses or browser-quality screenshots optimized for AI and visual workflows.

. Advanced behavioral emulation: Includes upgraded fingerprint rotation, TLS spoofing and human-like browsing behavior to bypass advanced bot defenses without external CAPTCHA solvers

. Ultra-low latency: Operates using SOAX's ultra-fast, proprietary proxy network, independently verified as the fastest on the market in North America.

. Compliance-first approach: Operate responsibly with GDPR and CCPA compliance, ethically sourced proxies, and forthcoming SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications

Web Unblocker is available at scalable transparent, usage-based pricing . Businesses can try out Web Unblocker with a three-day trial for just $1.99, gaining full access to the API with no setup costs that easily integrates into existing workflows.

About SOAX

SOAX is a leading web data collection platform helping businesses around the world access high-quality, real-time data efficiently and ethically. With innovative proxy solutions and advanced scraping technologies, SOAX powers applications in AI, machine learning, dynamic pricing, competitive intelligence, and more. Learn more at

