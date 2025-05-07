UN Chief Voices Deep Concern Over Indian Missile Strikes On Pakistan, Urges Restraint
According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Guterres' spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric issued a statement highlighting the Secretary-General's alarm over India's military actions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border.
"The Secretary-General urges both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford a military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors," said Dujarric.
Guterres' remarks came shortly after the Indian military launched 24 missile attacks under“Operation Sandur,” striking six sites across Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
In response to the aggression, Pakistan reportedly launched retaliatory strikes, destroying five Indian fighter jets-including a Rafale aircraft-multiple drones, and several border posts.
