Kuwait Follows With Deep Concern Recent Escalation Between India, Pakistan


2025-05-07 05:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait followed with deep concern the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry called on both countries to exercise restraint, seek diplomatic channels, and peaceful means to end the situation, reaching a sustainable and comprehensive resolution to the situation, which reinforced peace, security, and stability in the region. (end)
