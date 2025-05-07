403
Kuwait Follows With Deep Concern Recent Escalation Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait followed with deep concern the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry called on both countries to exercise restraint, seek diplomatic channels, and peaceful means to end the situation, reaching a sustainable and comprehensive resolution to the situation, which reinforced peace, security, and stability in the region. (end)
