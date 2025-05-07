Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments

PrimeXBT , a regulated multi-asset broker, has significantly broadened its instrument lineup on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), adding over 100 new assets and trading pairs across all key markets. This major update strengthens the broker's cross-asset range and provides traders with expanded access to global financial markets through an all-in-one trading experience.

The newly added instruments include 57 additional Forex pairs covering minors, crosses, and exotics, 8 new indices including CHINAH, GERMID50, and SA40, 9 new commodities like coffee and gasoil, and for the first time, 35 Crypto CFDs on MT5. Clients can now access a diverse range of assets, enabling them to create tailored strategies and manage risk with greater precision. All of these instruments are available to trade using either crypto or fiat funding methods.

With this update, PrimeXBT reinforces its role as a broker that evolves with market trends across both digital and traditional markets. With tight spreads, competitive fees, and high-speed execution, clients can access a broader range of instruments and pursue a variety of trading strategies from a single brokerage account.

