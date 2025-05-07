Gas Detection Equipment Market Review 2021-2024 And Forecast 2025-2030: Infrared Sensor-Based Gas Detection Equipment Leads Market, While Semiconductor Sensors See Fastest Growth At 9.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wearable and IoT-Enabled Gas Detectors Gain Traction Amid Growing Need for Real-Time Hazard Monitoring

The global Gas Detection Equipment market is valued at US$4.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is driven by several factors, including stringent safety regulations, rising awareness of occupational health risks, and advancements in device technology. Regulatory agencies worldwide have enforced strict standards for air quality and workplace safety, especially in industries handling flammable or toxic substances, increasing the need for advanced gas detection systems.

Technological innovations-such as improved sensor capabilities and the integration of wireless and IoT features-have transformed gas detection equipment, broadening its application beyond traditional manufacturing sectors. The rising demand for portable and wearable gas detectors is attributed to their ability to enhance personal safety through real-time hazard monitoring. Modern detectors, being compact and user-friendly, provide instant alerts that enable rapid emergency response via enhanced connectivity. Additionally, industrial growth in developing regions is further boosting market expansion.

Gas Detection Equipment Regional Market Analysis

With an estimated share of 30.4% in 2024, Asia-Pacific is the largest global market for Gas Detection Equipment. The rapid levels of industrialization and urbanization being experienced by the region are contributing to propelling demand for gas detectors across a spectrum of sectors. Infrastructural development activities in the industrial and commercial sectors of the region, which further necessitate workplace safety and environmental protection, have been instrumental in wider adoption of these critical components. Governments and regulatory agencies have also been proactive in mandating the deployment of gas detection equipment wherever applicable to negate any threats associated with leakages of toxic and flammable gases.

However, the market for Gas Detection Equipment in North America is poised to post the fastest CAGR of 9.5% over the 2024-2030 analysis period, a major reason for which is the growing demand for fixed gas detectors in the region's vast industrial base in the oil & gas, chemical and mining sectors, among others. All these industries involve extremely risky work environments that are susceptible to leakages of hazardous and inflammable gases, for which it becomes imperative to have the necessary detection equipment in place.

Gas Detection Equipment Type Market Analysis

Worldwide, the market for Gas Detection Equipment by type is larger for Fixed Detectors, estimated to account for a share of about 67% in 2024. As the name suggests, these types of detectors are secured at critical areas where the possibility of gas leakages is the highest in order that they be detected for timely action to be taken. Fixed gas detectors can provide 24/7 protection against the risk of gas leaks by monitoring gas concentrations in various industrial and other settings, thereby minimizing any potential hazard.

However, the global demand for Portable Detectors will likely record the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, a major factor for which is the flexibility offered by these devices in various environments to test for gas leaks. Other factors boosting the market for these devices include ability to provide localized detection in the proximate surrounding of the user, light weight and compact design, allowing Portable Detectors to be used by personnel working in hazardous areas.

Gas Detection Equipment Technology Market Analysis

By technology, the global market for Infrared (IR) Sensors-based Gas Detection Equipment is the largest. These devices are ideal for detecting combustible hydrocarbon gases and also for sensing carbon monoxide (CO) & carbon dioxide (CO2), thereby driving their demand. IR gas sensors are also a vital component of mining operations to detect hazardous gases, such as methane, which can be explosive and other toxic gases to ensure worker safety and prevent accidents.

The fastest CAGR of 9.7% over 2024-2030, however, is anticipated to be registered by the demand for Semiconductor Sensor-based Gas Detection Equipment, which are offered in five major varieties based on the transducers used, including resistor, diode, metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) capacitor, metal-insulator-semiconductor field effect transistor (MIS FET) and oxygen concentration cell. These low power consuming, compact and highly cost-efficient sensors are finding growing application in environmental monitoring, general industry and even everyday life.

Gas Detection Equipment End-Use Sector Market Analysis

In addition to being the largest with an estimated 2024 share of 22.2%, the worldwide demand for Gas Detection Equipment in the Oil & Gas sector is also likely to be the fastest growing. This sector is particularly vulnerable to the risk of flammable gas leaks, such as methane, propane and butane. These gases become highly explosive after blending with air, which poses severe threats to personnel and infrastructure. In such cases, gas detectors are crucial to continuously monitor the gases and provide timely alarms for preventing potentially life- and asset-threatening situations.

Gas leaks in offshore platforms, refineries and petrochemical plants can lead to catastrophic consequences, the proper control and prevention of which is possible only through using appropriate detection equipment. As the world's energy demand is growing exponentially, oil & gas exploration activities are getting further intensified, because of which investments in safety equipment, such as gas detectors, is also growing. This trend is especially evident in Middle East, North America and Asia-Pacific, which are witnessing significant growth in gas detection deployments due to expansion of oilfields, offshore drilling projects and refining activities.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Report Scope

This global report on Gas Detection Equipment analyzes the market based on type, technology and end-use sector for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2025 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Gas Detection Equipment Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa

Gas Detection Equipment Market by Type



Fixed Detectors

Portable Detectors

Multi-Gas Detectors Single Gas Detectors

Gas Detection Equipment Market by Technology



Catalytic Bead Sensors

Electrochemical Sensors

Infrared (IR) Sensors

Optical Sensors

Photoionization Detector (PID)

Semiconductor Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors Other Technologies (Incl. Holographic, Laser-Based, MEMS & Solid-State)

Gas Detection Equipment Market by End-Use Sector



Automotive

Building & Facility Safety

Chemical

Environmental Monitoring

Medical & Healthcare

Mining

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment Other End-Use Sectors (Incl. Food & Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities, Semiconductors & General Industry)

