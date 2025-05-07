403
Pakistan Shots Down Five Indian Jets Following Missile Strikes
(MENAFN) Pakistan's defense chief stated early Wednesday that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets following missile strikes by India.
"The Pakistan Air Force has shot down at least five Indian fighter jets in response to India’s recent cross-border aggression," Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated to a broadcaster.
Military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed to a news agency the downing of two IAF aircraft.
"There are other reports of multiple damage that Pakistani forces, both on the ground and air, have inflicted. But I can confirm to you that at least two aircraft of the Indian Air Force have been downed," Chaudhry further noted.
Indian authorities have not yet responded to the Pakistani state media reports.
Earlier, India launched missile strikes targeting several cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Chaudhry stated that India had fired missiles on Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Kotli from its airspace.
He confirmed at least eight fatalities and 35 injuries, with two individuals missing.
Chaudhry noted India targeted six locations.
Pakistani security sources reported that the Indian aircraft that were shot down were engaged "while attempting to strike Pakistan using Indian airspace."
