Global Gift Card And Incentive Card Intelligence Report 2025: Market To Reach $614.7 Billion This Year, Growing At 8.5% - Future Growth Dynamics To 2029

The global gift card market is expected to grow by 8.5% on annual basis to reach US$614.7 billion in 2025.

Global gift card market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 566.6 billion to approximately USD 822.0 billion.

The global gift card market is evolving rapidly, driven by digital innovation, e-commerce expansion, and shifting consumer behaviors. Unlike regional markets emphasizing localized trends such as government-backed digital initiatives in Asia-Pacific or sustainability in Europe, the global landscape is shaped by technological advancements, increased corporate adoption, and changing consumer gifting preferences.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in key global markets, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Insights

Digital and E-Gift Cards Surpassing Physical Cards



Digital gift cards are now the preferred choice for consumers due to their convenience, security, and instant delivery. Online sales account for a significant portion of the global gift card market, reflecting a broader shift towards digital gifting solutions.

Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional payment platforms are increasingly integrating digital gift cards, making them more accessible and seamless for users. Retailers and payment providers are enhancing digital gift card functionalities, including in-app purchases and real-time balance tracking, to encourage wider adoption.

Personalization and Customization Enhancing Consumer Engagement



Technological advancements have enabled personalized digital gift cards with custom messages, designs, and even video greetings, making them more appealing than generic alternatives.

Retailers use AI-driven recommendations to suggest tailored gift card options based on consumer preferences and previous purchase behaviors, increasing conversion rates. Brands leverage digital gift cards for gamified experiences, including surprise discounts or personalized reward incentives upon redemption.

Corporate Adoption Expanding Beyond Traditional Incentives



Companies worldwide incorporate gift cards into employee benefits, wellness programs, and corporate incentives. Gift cards provide a flexible alternative to cash bonuses, allowing employees to select rewards that suit their preferences.

Businesses are integrating gift cards into customer loyalty programs, leveraging them as promotional tools to encourage repeat purchases and engagement. The rise of the gig economy has led to increased demand for gift cards as payment alternatives for freelancers, contractors, and remote workers.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Initiatives Gaining Traction



Consumers and businesses increasingly seek environmentally responsible alternatives to traditional plastic gift cards. Digital gift cards reduce the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing and logistics.

Some retailers have introduced biodegradable or recycled-material gift cards, catering to eco-conscious consumers who prefer sustainable gifting options. Companies that prioritize sustainability in their gift card offerings strengthen their brand reputation and align with consumer expectations for responsible business practices.

Integration of Advanced Technologies Transforming the Market



Blockchain is being explored as a secure and transparent method to manage gift card transactions, preventing fraud and increasing consumer trust.

Augmented Reality (AR) experiences are being integrated into gift card platforms, allowing recipients to interact with digital content or access personalized shopping experiences upon redemption. AI and machine learning are enhancing fraud detection mechanisms, ensuring greater security and trust in digital gift card transactions.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Gift Card Market

The global gift card industry is characterized by strong competition between established financial institutions, fintech companies, and major retailers. As digital solutions dominate, businesses innovate to differentiate themselves and capture market share.

Key Market Trends and Players



Retailer-Specific Gift Cards: Major global retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba continue leading the market with branded gift card programs tailored for individual consumers and corporate clients.

Fintech-Led Solutions: Companies like Blackhawk Network and InComm Payments are expanding their reach by integrating digital gift card solutions with e-commerce and mobile payment platforms. Emerging Startups: Innovative startups are entering the market with features such as instant peer-to-peer gift card transfers and cryptocurrency-backed gift cards, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.

Recent Developments and Strategic Partnerships



Hallmark's QR-Based Gift Cards: Hallmark introduced a new greeting card line that includes embedded QR codes, allowing users to seamlessly access and redeem digital gift cards.

Moonpig's Market Adjustments: UK-based Moonpig reported financial losses following challenges in its experience-based gift card segment, highlighting evolving consumer preferences in the market. Regulatory Compliance Enforcement: Card Compliant LLC faced legal scrutiny for aiding H&M in retaining unredeemed gift card funds, underscoring the importance of adherence to financial regulations.

Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years



Digital gift cards will dominate as e-commerce and mobile payment adoption accelerate, reducing the reliance on physical formats.

Corporate incentives will expand, with businesses integrating gift cards into employee engagement and loyalty strategies.

With retailers focusing on eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic gift cards, sustainability-driven initiatives will increase.

Technological advancements will redefine security and engagement, with blockchain, AI, and AR playing key roles in fraud prevention and interactive gifting experiences. Regulatory oversight will intensify, pushing businesses to enhance transparency in gift card policies, expiration terms, and consumer protection measures.

Scope

