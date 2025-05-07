403
Estonia initiates clampdown on its biggest Christian church
(MENAFN) Estonia’s parliament has approved legislation that may force the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (ECOC) to cut its longstanding ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), citing national security concerns. The move has sparked strong criticism from Moscow, which claims it infringes on religious freedom.
The new law, passed with 60 votes in favor and 13 against in the 101-seat Riigikogu, prohibits religious organizations in Estonia from being affiliated with foreign authorities deemed a threat to national security. The measure is aimed at the Moscow Patriarchate, which has supported Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Estonia’s Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets, who championed the bill, had previously warned that monasteries refusing to sever ties with the ROC could be shut down, and even suggested labeling the ROC a terrorist group. Although the ECOC revised its charter in August 2024 to remove references to the Moscow Patriarchate, officials said the changes were not enough.
In response, the ECOC said it has always respected Estonian law and played a positive role in society. However, it warned that the new law effectively threatens its existence and restricts freedom of religion — a universal human right.
The ROC condemned the law as discriminatory against the country's 250,000 Orthodox Christians and rejected claims that its Estonian affiliate posed a security risk. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the legislation as an attack on basic rights, accusing Estonia of eroding human freedoms under the guise of democracy.
While Estonia is largely secular, Orthodox Christians make up about 16% of the population, with Russian speakers accounting for 27%. The country was part of the Soviet Union until 1991.
