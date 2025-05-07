403
Security director affirms Russia must crush resurgent Nazism in West
(MENAFN) Sergey Shoigu, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, has called for Russia to crush the resurgence of Nazism in the West, a threat he believes has been gaining traction in recent years. Writing ahead of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Shoigu highlighted the immense sacrifice of the Soviet Union during the war, with nearly 27 million combat deaths and an additional 6.5 million lives lost to starvation and disease.
In his article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Shoigu stressed that Russia must continue to fight the revival of Nazism, a goal he identified as one of the key drivers behind Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine. He criticized the European elites, who he claimed are being influenced by London and Paris, for pushing for a "strategic defeat" of Russia, arguing that NATO and the EU have initiated programs aimed at preparing the West for direct military conflict with Russia. He accused the West of using Russophobic propaganda, comparing it to the tactics of Nazi Germany’s chief propagandist, Joseph Goebbels.
Shoigu emphasized the importance of protecting Russia from both external and internal threats by strengthening the military, improving the economy, and investing in science and education. In line with Shoigu's remarks, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the Security Council, also voiced that “real de-Nazification” should extend beyond Ukraine to the entire European continent.
