Oman Arab Bank And Dar Al Atta'a Partner To Share The Gift Of Reading At Muscat International Book Fair 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)As part of a leading initiative aimed at instilling the love of reading in the hearts of children and enhancing community interaction, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has teamed up with Dar Al Atta'a, a leading charity organization in the Sultanate of Oman, for a special book donation campaign at the Muscat International Book Fair 2025. The fair, which was held from April 24 to May 3 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center (OCEC), served as a hub for book lovers, authors, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

This year, OAB introduced an exciting opportunity for visitors to make a meaningful impact. A dedicated book donation box was set up at the fair near Gate 3, opposite the OAB booth. The bank invited all visitors to bring along their gently used books and donate them to the initiative. These books were then to be distributed to children across Oman to provide them with the tools to embark on their own journeys of discovery and imagination.

“We believe that reading opens doors to endless possibilities. This initiative is a testament to our commitment towards the communities we serve. By partnering with Dar Al Atta'a, we have not only helped instill the joy of reading into the hearts of young readers, but we also gave back to the community in a meaningful way. Through this initiative we hoped to inspire a generation of young readers; those same who will shape the future of our country.”

The collaboration between OAB and Dar Al Atta'a reflects the bank's ongoing efforts to make a positive social impact. The book donation initiative is just one of the ways OAB supports educational and social causes, alongside its broader role in the digital transformation of Oman's banking landscape.

OAB's participation as Official Banking Partner of the book fair was also aligned with its commitment to enhancing the visitor experience through cashless transactions using the OAB SoftPOS system at every book stall. Visitors were able to conveniently tap-to-pay to make quick and secure purchases.

The Muscat International Book Fair served as a platform to promote cultural exchange and learning. Oman Arab Bank's involvement this year was a step towards fostering a society that values education, and knowledgeable empowerment.