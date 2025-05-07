403
Seven get sentenced over harassing LGBTQ Olympic organizer
(MENAFN) A French court has sentenced seven individuals for harassing Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the controversial LGBTQ-themed opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The performance, which included drag performers and activists in a scene many interpreted as a parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper, sparked widespread backlash from Christian and Muslim communities alike.
Following the ceremony, Paname 2024—the company behind the show—reported that its staff had been subjected to online abuse and threats. Jolly also filed a formal complaint, stating he had received homophobic and antisemitic messages.
In October, authorities arrested seven suspects, including one woman, for allegedly posting hateful content targeting Jolly. Messages included slurs and threats such as “degenerate Jew” and “you will pay for having disrespected our Lord Jesus Christ.”
On Monday, the Paris Criminal Court found the group guilty of issuing death threats, cyberbullying, and aggravated hate speech based on sexual orientation and religious identity. The court handed down suspended prison sentences ranging from two to four months, fines between €2,000 and €3,000, and symbolic damages of one euro to Jolly. All defendants were also ordered to complete a five-day citizenship education program. Additionally, two of their social media accounts will be suspended for six months.
The incident occurred amid global outrage over the Olympic ceremony. France’s Bishops’ Conference accused the performance of mocking Christianity, and the Vatican said it had offended many believers. The Russian Orthodox Church condemned the show as an example of Europe’s moral decline. The backlash ultimately led the International Olympic Committee to remove the ceremony’s video from streaming platforms and issue an apology.
