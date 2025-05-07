Vietnam Plans To Buy Airport In Kazakhstan

Vietnam is considering expanding its presence in Kazakhstan's aviation sector through the potential acquisition or trust management of a local airport, according to recent statements by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Azernews reports.

"The well-known Vietnamese company Savico Group, which recently acquired the airline Qazaq Air, is now planning to expand its operations here. The company's representative visited us recently, and I had a meeting with him. They are currently exploring the possibility of either purchasing an airport or taking it into trust management, since any airline needs a base airport," Zhumangarin said.

He emphasized that Savico Group is growing rapidly and maintains strong partnerships with international carriers.“Vietnam has made impressive strides in aviation and logistics, and we can certainly learn a great deal from their experience,” he added.

The potential acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, especially in the field of transport infrastructure and regional connectivity. If successful, the move could turn Kazakhstan into a regional hub for Vietnamese air operations, opening new transit and cargo opportunities across Central Asia.

Savico Group's interest in airport infrastructure also reflects a broader trend of Southeast Asian companies seeking strategic investments in Eurasia. Industry analysts suggest that such partnerships could bring modernization, efficiency, and international standards to Kazakhstan's aviation sector.

As Kazakhstan works to diversify its economy and improve transport logistics under initiatives like the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), collaboration with dynamic foreign investors like Savico Group could play a key role in shaping the region's future air connectivity.