Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises, Fatalities Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two people have been killed while the number of injured has risen to eight, including four children, following a massive drone attack on Kyiv.

This was reported on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of injured persons in the capital has risen to eight. Another woman has been hospitalized. Previously, three children were hospitalized. So in total, four people have been hospitalized. Four others received medical assistance at the scene. Two residents of the capital died as a result of the enemy attack,” Klitschko wrote.

Rescue operations were carried out in Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

According to the SES :



In Sviatoshynskyi district, debris from a drone struck a 9-story residential building. Fires broke out on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. The fire was extinguished over an area of 100 square meters. Five people were rescued - one adult and four children (three of the children with burns were hospitalized). Rescue efforts are ongoing.

In Solomianskyi district, drone debris fell in an open area. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

In Dniprovskyi district, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building, causing partial destruction of the 29th and 30th floors. No fire or injuries were reported. In Shevchenkivskyi district, debris hit a 5-story residential building. Fires broke out on the 3rd and 5th floors. During fire suppression, the bodies of two people were discovered. The fire was extinguished.

Emergency crews are continuing to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

The information is being updated.

Drone debris falls on residential buildings in, fires break out across capital

As reported by Ukrinform, the capital was attacked overnight with missiles and strike UAVs.