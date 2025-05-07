Qatar Chamber, Hungary Discuss Agri-Tech Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber hosted yesterday, a delegation from the Republic of Hungary representing the Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), led by Anette Nagy, Manager of International Relations at HIPA.

The delegation was received by QC Board Member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli. The meeting focused on enhancing trade and investment relations between Qatari and Hungarian companies, particularly in agricultural innovation and sustainable food production. Both sides reviewed key investment opportunities in Hungary and the incentives offered by the Hungarian government to attract foreign direct investment.

In his remarks, Mohamed Al Obaidli welcomed the Hungarian delegation, highlighting Hungary's reputation for its advanced agricultural technologies and innovative approaches in agri-business. He noted that the meeting reflected a mutual commitment to promoting sustainable development and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

He further emphasized Qatar's strategic focus on the agricultural sector, especially within the framework of its national food security strategy and broader economic diversification efforts aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.“In recent years, Qatar has made significant strides in advancing agricultural systems, boosting local production, and adopting smart technologies that support sustainability and resource efficiency,” he said.

Al Obaidli underlined Hungary's deep expertise in agriculture, describing it as a valuable partner for Qatar in this journey. He noted the potential for cooperation through joint ventures, knowledge exchange, investment, and technology transfer. He also reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to supporting partnerships between Qatari and international businesses and encouraging Qatari companies to explore collaboration with their Hungarian counterparts.

For her part, Anette Nagy stated that the Hungarian delegation included six leading companies specialized in agricultural technologies. She stressed that these companies are keen to explore the Qatari market and establish partnerships with local companies.

Nagy also highlighted Hungary's significant progress in the agriculture sector and the abundance of opportunities that could appeal to Qatari investors.