Need To Sensitise Health Sector On Fire Safety Measures, Says JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The health sector needs to be sensitised about fire safety measures to boost preparedness and response during disasters, said the Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

He said this while inaugurating the second national workshop on 'health sector disaster preparedness and response' and 'fire safety in healthcare facilities' in the national capital.

Union Health Minister highlighted the need for capacity building and sensitisation of all cadres of personnel working in health facilities in public as well as private sectors at all levels of the healthcare delivery system.

“Since the health sector works with high-load equipment and highly inflammable materials like oxygen and chemicals that not only save lives but also are inflammable and might cause a hazard. Therefore, there is a need for increased sensitization towards them," he said.

“Lack of sensitivity towards disaster and fire preparedness leads to complacency and complacency further leads to carelessness that proves to be a spark of fire, a spark of disaster,” Nadda added.

The workshop by the Disaster Management Cell of the Union Health Ministry was organised as a culmination of various activities organised by the Ministry as part of 'Fire Safety Week' in coordination with Disaster Nodal Officers from all States/UTs.

The need is to“focus on the preventive part of the disasters so that uninterrupted, comprehensive and quality health services can be ensured and we can stay vigilant; mitigate and address unforeseen situations,” he said, urging for more such workshops.

He called on both the "top tier officials" and "the grassroots workers and paramedics" to share responsibility and to increase the confidence of the healthcare workers regarding disaster response.

“This workshop is not only for government hospitals but for the entire healthcare landscape of the country including private hospitals, primary health centres, nursing homes, maternity centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and preventive facilities," Nadda said.

Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the need to continue to strive towards a culture of fire prevention and preparedness while encouraging comprehensive disaster management planning and regular exercise of such plans at all levels.

"At time of disaster health facilities are the harbinger of hope for all those who have been affected by the disaster. Therefore, disaster management, and particularly hospital disaster management becomes very important," Srivastava said.